Local Veterinarian offices accepting donations for pets affected by Hurricane Harvey

Local Veterinarian offices around Savannah are acting as drop-off locations for donations going towards pets affected by Hurricane Harvey. These donations will be driven directly to the Red Cross in Texas.

Donations needed includes: Bottled water, dog/cat food, dog/cat treats, cat litter, litter scoops, puppy pads, litter pans, dog/cat carriers, blankets, food/water dishes, exotic pet supplies. pocket pet supplies and cleaning supplies.

The deadline for drop-offs is Friday, September 8 at 12 p.m.

Participating Veterinarian Offices:

Animal Hospital At Rice Hope: 7512 GA-21, Savannah, 31407

Avian and Exotic Animal Hospital of Georgia: 118 Pipemakers Circle #110, Pooler, 31322

Case Veterinary Hospital: 111 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah, 31406

Cedar Animal Hospital: 150 Cedar Street, Richmond Hill, 31324

Forsyth Park Animal Hospital: 513 Whitaker Street, Savannah, 31401

Richmond Hill Animal Hospital: 10400 Ford Avenue, Richmond Hill, 31324

Savannah Animal Care: 510 W. Bryan Street, Savannah, 31401

Southside Hospital for Animals: 10515 Abercorn Street, Savannah, 31419

Tybee Animal Care: 602 1st Street, Tybee Island, 31328

VCA Greater Savannah Animal Hospital: 1350 Derenne Avenue, Savannah, 31406

Whitemarsh Animal Care: 4753 US-80 #100, Savannah, 31410

