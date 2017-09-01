Distinguished Gentleman Barber coming together to help Texas on Labor Day

The Distinguished Gentleman Barber is holding a donation drive to help those feeling the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

This Labor Day, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. you can drop-off needed items. These include: Soap, tooth brushes, toothpaste, towels, feminine products, toilet paper, non-perishable food items, bottled water and first aid kits.

The Distinguished Gentleman Barber is located at 11 Gateway Boulevard South, Suite 52 in Savannah.

For more information call 9 Ball Vice President, Demon Thompson, at 912.492.1824.

