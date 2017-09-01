Alma Police searching for 2 males wanted for various crimes

From the Alma Police Department:

Thursday evening, August 31st, the Alma Police Department received a complaint of a male, later identified as Reginald Barton of Alma, entering a local convenience store, exposing himself to a female clerk, and then masturbating while watching the clerk. Barton fled the store before law enforcement arrived; the incident was captured on the store’s closed-circuit monitoring system. APD is currently seeking Barton for public indecency.

On Friday, September 1st, APD responded to a burglary on Mullis Dr. The complainant stated a black male, later identified by the victim as Timothy Jones (19 of Nicholls), entered her home without permission, but left without taking any items once he discovered the occupants were home. APD is seeking Jones for burglary.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Barton and/or Jones please contact the Alma Police Department at 912-632-8751 or call your local 911 center.