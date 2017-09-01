Synovus Bank Teacher of the Game in Bulloch County

Do you or did you have a teacher who made a difference?

Some Bulloch County teachers will get a touching thank you this football season.

10th grader Mikaela Dekle surprised her fifth-grade teacher, Simone Lane, that she's the first Synovus Bank Teacher of the Game. The bank teamed with Georgia Southern's College of Education and Athletics Marketing to recognize a teacher at each of the Eagles' home games.

Organizers say they were overwhelmed by hundreds of nominations.

"They have confirmed what we already knew - teachers make such a difference in the lives of students. For teachers to hear that, and see it written down, we think is a powerful thing for them," said Kim Brannen, Synovus - Sea Island Bank.

They'll recognize all five winners on the field at the final home game November 18th.

