Chatham Apartments evacuated due to fire

From the Alma Police Department: Thursday evening, August 31st, the Alma Police Department received a complaint of a male, later identified as Reginald Barton of Alma, entering a local convenience store, exposing himself to a female clerk, and then masturbating while watching the clerk. Barton fled the store before law enforcement arrived; the incident was captured on the store’s closed-circuit monitoring system. APD is currently seeking Barton for public indecency. On Friday,...

