SCMPD arrest 3 after attempted burglary

Officers with the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department took three men into custody following an attempt to burglarize a home in the 500 block of Woodley Avenue on Friday, Sept. 1.

Police first received a report of a burglary around 12:10 p.m. Officers responded to the area quickly and were able to locate the suspects, along with their vehicle.

18-year-old Kareem Albany was taken into custody, along with two minors. Albany and one of the young offenders were charged with criminal attempt (burglary). The second minor was charged with possession of marijuana. Police also discovered a gun in the vehicle following the suspects' arrest.

