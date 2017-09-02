Slight chances for weekend showers, thunderstorms

A cold front will approach from the northwest today, then become stationary early next week. Another cold front will approach during the second half of next week.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds will be around 5 mph with a 20 percent chance of rain. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows will be in the lower 70s with west winds around 5 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of rain.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be around 90, with southwest winds blowing around 5 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of rain. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the lower 70s with southwest winds around 5 mph.

Labor Day will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with west winds ranging around 5 mph, becoming southeast during the afternoon. There will be a 20 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70s with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 40 percent chance of rain. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the mid-70s with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Wednesday will have showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs will be in the mid-80s with a 60 percent chance of rain 60 percent. Wednesday night will have showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows will be in the lower 70s with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s. There will be a 40 percent chance of rain. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the upper 60s with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Friday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s with a 20 percent chance of rain.

