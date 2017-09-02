SLED investigates after officer involved shooting

A Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sheriff was involved in an early morning shooting following a patrol of the Vista View apartments in the Bluffton area.

The deputy sheriff encountered two men sitting in a vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday morning. The deputy activated his lights and exited his vehicle in an attempt to make contact with the two men. The passenger door of the vehicle opened as one of the two male subjects emerged with a pistol. The subject then turned and ran away as the deputy gave chase.

The deputy chased the suspect, who fled towards the side and around the back of an apartment building. As the deputy rounded the back of the building, he discovered the suspect laying on the ground in a prone position, pointing his pistol directly at the deputy. The deputy, fearing for his safety, quickly fired off five shots. None of the shots hit the subject, who then proceeded to throw aside his pistol and surrender. He was promptly taken into custody. Once the pistol was cleared for safety, officials discovered that it had one bullet in the chamber.

The subject was identified as 18-year-old Davontae Grant of Bluffton. Grant was charged with Fleeing to Evade Arrest, Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, and Pointing and Presenting a Firearm.

The deputy discovered that the second suspect had fled from the vehicle following the foot chase. They have yet to be located.

Grant was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center without further incident. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was brought in by request from the Sheriff's Office to investigate the officer involved shooting. SLED agents currently remain on-scene.

