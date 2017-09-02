Coast Guard comes home after helping with Harvey relief efforts

Coast Guard members returning to Savannah today after helping with Harvey efforts.

Their arrival time was projected to be around 3 this afternoon. A temporary flight restriction due to President Trump's visit to Houston delayed their departure.

Our nation has been all hands on deck for relief efforts following Hurricane Harvey. Our Coast Guard here in Savannah - part of that.

Seven pilots, six mechanics, and two swimmers assisted in the Houston, Texas area in the aftermath of Harvey. Crews flew rescue missions along the coast and also helped with flooded neighborhoods.

Again - their arrival has been delayed because of the temporary flight restriction in Houston with President Trump. I'll be out here standing by for their arrival and to hear about what they saw and experienced in the devastating impacts of Harvey.

