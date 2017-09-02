Long County residents taking donations to Texas victims

Long County residents are doing their part to help those victims.

Volunteers loaded trucks and trailers with food, bottled water, clothing and other items Saturday morning.

They're heading to Beaumont, Texas. Compass Worship Center and the Long County 4-H Club teamed up with other businesses and organizations in the county earlier this week.

They've been taking up these donations all week.

"Oh, I'm just overwhelmed at the response from other churches, from businesses, from the community. it's just really been overwhelming. Regardless of what, you know, people's denominations or whatever they're coming together to meet a need," said Byron Powers, Compass Worship Center.

"We went and cleaned out our closets and found what we could and donated and actually have some men's clothes that are brand new that went and purchased and brought up," said Amanda Parker, Ludowici Resident.

They'll be in Beaumont late Sunday night or Monday morning.

Organizers will take donations as long as people are willing. To find out where you can drop yours off, call Chrisie Stanfield, Compass Worship Center Outreach Coordinator, at 912.230.5245 or Savannah Carter, Long County Extension Educator (4-H), at 912.294.3970.

