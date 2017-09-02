10th annual Craft Brew Fest held Saturday

The 10th annual Craft Brew Fest at the International Trade and Convention Center saw a good turnout Saturday.

Craft brew fans from all over came out to enjoy the festival. Southside Brewing and Habersham Beverage hosted the event - which included live music, great food, a cornhole tournament and event silent disco.

Attendees say it's a great event they look forward to each year.

"I'm actually from Bluffton, South Carolina, so we came across the bridge to be here and this is a great event, it brings a lot of people together, a lot of craft beers, and a lot of people," said Brendan Downey.

The craft brew fest has wrapped up for this year - but they are already planning the next one. Usually, tickets go on sale starting in April.

