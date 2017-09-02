Folks enjoyed Saturday morning at Forsyth Farmer's Market

Lots of folks headed out to Forsyth park Saturday to check out the farmer's market there.

Each week local vendors bring their fresh fruits and vegetables and homemade items to sell. The market only allows vendors who produce at least 75 percent of what they sell.

We caught up with one vendor who lived in Houston for 13 years. She reached out to the farmers market to try to do something to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

"I was able to coordinate very quickly for us to take donations for the Red Cross to benefit, you know, all of the folks down in Houston and Louisiana and everyone that you know has you know has devastation from Harvey," said Barbara Crane.

The Forsyth Farmers Market is held every Saturday on the south end of Forsyth Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

