Tropical Update: Complex weather pattern will influence Irma's path

Category two hurricane Irma continues to push westward at a decent pace over the southeastern Atlantic Ocean. Irma will near the Leeward Island and Puerto Rico later Tuesday into Wednesday.

Impacts may be felt across these regions. If you have cruise or vacation plans in the vicinity, watch the forecast closely.

Hurricane Irma is forecast to remain a major hurricane; nearing the Bahamas next weekend. As of this forecast, there remains a large amount of uncertainty with Irma’s long-range forecast.

Two features will determine the storm system’s eventual movement; a large trough of low pressure sweeping across the United States and a seasonal area of high pressure anchored over the Atlantic Ocean.

Depending on how these features evolve, Irma may impact the eastern seaboard. However, that is simply one of a few possibilities still on the table; out to sea and eastern Gulf are both still possibilities.

The First Alert Forecast team continues to give foundational hurricane season advice; have a plan of action, have a supply kit and trusted source of forecast information. We’ll continue to have updates on TV, on social media and in the WTOC news, weather apps.

