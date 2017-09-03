Eagles stymied in 41-7 loss at Auburn

There was plenty of excitement surrounding Georgia Southern's return to the option offense.

There is probably still reason for the optimism, but the Eagles' offense struggled to show much of anything in Saturday's 41-7 loss to #12 Auburn.

Georgia Southern (0-1) was held to just 78 total yards of offense and eight first downs in the loss. The only points for the Eagles came on a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Tomarcio Reese in the first quarter. It's the first time the Eagles have gained less than 100 total yards since a 45-0 loss to Montana in the 1995 Division 1-AA quarterfinals.

L.A. Ramsby rushed for 33 yards on 11 carries to lead the Eagles, while Wesley Fields gained 21 yards. QB Shai Werts went 4-8 through the air for eight yards and an interception. The redshirt freshman rushed for 16 yards in his first college start.

The Tigers led 24-7 at half, and continued to wear down the Georgia Southern defense after intermission. QB Jarrett Stidham threw for 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Kerryon Johnson ran for 136 yards and a score before leaving with an injury.

Georgia Southern returns to Statesboro for the home opener next weekend to host FCS foe New Hampshire. The Eagles and Wildcats will kick off at 6:00 p.m. from Paulson Stadium.