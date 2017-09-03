Dawgs overcome Eason injury, dominate Mountaineers

Losing a starting quarterback early in the season opener is as close to worst case scenario as a college football team can get.

Georgia experienced it, and handled it, in a dominant 31-10 victory over Appalachian State Saturday in Athens.

Sophomore QB Jacob Eason went down with a knee sprain in the third offensive series, but freshman Jake Fromm stepped in in efficient fashion. The Warner Robins native went 10-15 for 143 yards and a touchdown in his college football debut.

"He did exactly what I thought Jake Fromm would do," head coach Kirby Smart said. "There's not been a moment too big for Jake Fromm since he was a little kid. He played in our scrimmages just like he played out there."

"He did a good job," said senior running back Sony Michel. "Our ultimate goal is to get the victory, and I thought he did a nice job helping us do that."

Smart says Eason's injury is not considered serious, but there is no immediate timetable for his return.

Fromm completed his first career touchdown pass to Javon Wims to give the Dawgs a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.

The Bulldog offense got exactly what they expected from their talented running backs as well. Nick Chubb rushed for 96 yards and a pair of scores, while Michel had 87 yards and a touchdown of his own.

As smooth as the offense looked, the defense was downright dominant for most of the game. Georgia allowed just 284 total yards on the evening, and just 12 first downs.

Georgia led 31-0 after three quarters. The Mountaineers were able to put points on the board late in the fourth quarter on a 20 yard run from QB Taylor Lamb and a 43 yard field goal with 26 seconds to play.

The Dawgs take the act on the road next weekend in a national feature game to play Notre Dame. It'll be the first meeting between the two schools since Georgia beat the Fighting Irish in the 1981 Sugar Bowl to win a national title.