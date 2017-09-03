Mostly sunny as Labor Day approaches

A cold front will push offshore this morning and become nearly stationary across far Southeast Georgia on Sunday afternoon. The front will meander south of the area through Tuesday while high pressure hovers over the southern Appalachians. A cold front is expected to move through Thursday and be followed by high pressure late in the week.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 90. West winds will be around 5 mph. Sunday evening will be partly cloudy with lows around 70. South winds will be around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable throughout the night.

Labor Day will be mostly sunny. Highs will be around 90 as north winds blow around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Monday night will be partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows will be in the lower 70s with south winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday will be partly sunny in the morning, then become mostly cloudy. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s. with south winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 50 percent chance of rain. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the mid-70s with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Wednesday will have showers and thunderstorms likely with highs in the mid-80s. There will be a 70 percent chance of rain. Wednesday night will also see showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows will be in the lower 70s with a 70 percent chance of rain.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s with a 20 percent chance of rain. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Friday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s. Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Stay up to date with all weather news by downloading WTOC's First Alert Weather App here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.