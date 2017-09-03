10-year-old Rincon girl donating 167 pairs of shoes to Harvey victims

A heartwarming story coming out of Rincon. The parents of 10-year-old Brianna Martinez have saved every pair of her shoes since she was born.

They hoped Brianna would show her own children her collection when she was older.

Brianna tells us she is sending these shoes to Hurricane Harvey victims because they need them more than her.

Brianna Martinez is donating all 167 pairs of shoes. Even this pair she was baptized in.

10 years worth of shoes ranging from sandals, to boots, to slippers. Her father tells us he doesn't have anything from his childhood and he didn't want that for his daughter.

He says at first he was shocked Brianna wanted to donate the shoes. He's been saving them for 10 years. But he realized these shoes would be helping little girls from all ages who could really use the help. He also says this might have been the disguised plan all along.

"It just tells me a lot about her," said Cesar Martinez, Brianna's Father. "I mean yeah, she's got all these shoes that she could have seen later on. But in her heart, now she knows, some of these kids are gonna benefit from all these shoes. So maybe this was the whole purpose all along."

