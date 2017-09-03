Tybee packed for Labor Day weekend

Beaches in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are packed with tourists on this Labor Day weekend.

Tybee Island is no exception. Thousands of beachgoers hit Highway 80 to get a little sand between their toes. The island is hosting their 10th annual Labor Day Beach Bash on Sunday.

The day features live entertainment and a firework show. We caught up with people on the beach who were enjoying the picture-perfect weather.

"You know, didn't really have any plans," said Jimmy Hand, Visitor. "Figured I'd come down and visit the family. Go to the beach, maybe play some golf and have a good time."

"We're of course inland over there in Ohio," said Sheela Bhaskar, Visitor. "We don't get to see the beach a lot. So it's almost the end of summer and I felt like it was just worth coming out here today. Little bit of a journey, little bit of traffic. But good, we're happy to do it."

Fireworks are set to go off at 9:15 p.m.

