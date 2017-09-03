4th annual Bacon Fest draws Crowd to River Street

Do you like Bacon? If so River Street was the place to be over Labor Day weekend.

The Savannah Waterfront Association is holding Bacon Fest. It runs through Monday. Vendors from around the city are serving dishes centered around bacon.

This includes bacon popcorn, bacon brownies, and pork belly lollipops. Simply put - visitors love the day all about the bacon.

"They love it," said Vincent Zambito, Savannah Waterfront Association. "Good reaction, they love coming down and just seeing all the different foods, enjoying the entertainment. Especially when we get in a break in the weather like we did this weekend."

The event lasts until 11 p.m. You can head back out tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

