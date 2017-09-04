2 people sent to hospital after stabbing on W. 35th Street

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating after two people were hospitalized after a stabbing early Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the 600 block of West 35th Street in Savannah.

At this time the identity of the victims has not been released. But we are told that the injuries are non-life threatening.

