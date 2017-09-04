Brunswick man arrested, charged with murder - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

BRUNSWICK, GA (WTOC) -

Glynn County Police have charged a Brunswick man with murder.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Harrison Lewis after a dead body was found inside a mobile home off of Simon Drive. Officers found the body when they were conducting a welfare check.

Neighbors say they had not seen the victim in several days.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday. 

