Tybee Island packed for the holiday weekend even with rising gas prices

Many beachgoers will hit Highway 80 to get a little sand between their toes on Tybee.

The island held its 10th annual Labor Day Beach Bash over the weekend, but much more is in store for Monday.

“We're of course inland over there in Ohio. We don't get to see the beach a lot. So, it's almost the end of summer and I felt like it was just worth coming out here today. A Little bit of a journey, a little bit of traffic, but good, we're happy to do it,” said island visitor, Sheela Bhaskar.

Many folks won't have to hit the clock Monday, but many could be worried about soaring gas prices.

"They haven't. I planned on coming down no matter what the gas prices were. I was going to come see the family,” said Jimmy Hand, who is visiting Tybee.

In less than a week, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas jumped .30 cents. According to GasBuddy, that price is now $2.58.

Gas prices still rising? Average price for a gallon of unleaded regular jumped .30 cents in less than a week. @WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/OgWLE65di5 — Jarvis Robertson (@WTOCJarvis) September 4, 2017

Typically, around this time of year, we see a lot of people come out to the beach to enjoy their three-day weekend. The good news is some places are selling a few cents below the average, but still, it could put a damper on a few folks’ getaway for the Labor Day Weekend.

"I was traveling down from North Carolina to South Carolina to Georgia. When I got in South Carolina, I realized how the prices had spiked, then I thought it was just a state thing, then I realized in Georgia it was I had seen stuff online about how high the gas prices had gone,” Hand said.

