Jake Wallace - Sports Anchor/Reporter

Jake grew up around sports and sports broadcasting, and after determining that becoming a pro athlete was nowhere in his future, decided to pursue a career in the broadcasting field.

He had a pretty good person to look up to. Jake’s father, Jim, has spent over 40 years in the TV business as an award-winning sports and news anchor in Georgia.

Jake studied multimedia communications at Georgia Southern University, and his time in Statesboro confirmed his desire to chase his sports broadcasting dreams. Jake joins the WTOC team after several years as a sports anchor in his native area of Albany, GA. While with WALB-TV, Jake earned several state broadcasting awards for sports anchoring and reporting and was lucky enough to cover everything from high school state championships to The Masters.

Jake is very excited to call Savannah home, and join the WTOC Sports team and continue the stellar coverage the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have come to know.

Like all sports anchors, Jake enjoys playing golf even though he does not play particularly well. He also enjoys playing basketball and watching comedy movies.

Jake and his wife, Jennye, married in 2016, and live with their two rescue animals.

If you have a score to report, story idea, or just talk sports, drop him a line at jake.wallace@wtoc.com or on Twitter at @WTOCJake.

