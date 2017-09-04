Funeral set for William Jackson at St. Phillip Monumental AME Church

Family, friends and loved ones will say their last goodbye to a well-known community leader and educator.

William "Bill" Benjamin Jackson, passed away on Aug. 25. He has a long list of accomplishments including serving in the US Navy, marching with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, being a lifelong member of the NAACP, and, most notably, his decades of service and leadership in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

Funeral services begin at noon on Wednesday at St. Philip Monumental AME church on Jefferson Street.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.