Public forum on renaming the Talmadge Bridge to be held Tuesday

During Thursday’s Savannah City Council meeting, Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach stated that the city is beginning the process of renaming the perceived racist name of the Talmadge Bridge and adding to the Confederate monument in Forsyth Park.

State lawmakers are weighing in on Mayor Eddie DeLoach's announcement to send a resolution to Governor Nathan Deal about changing the name of the Talmadge Bridge.

State to seek input from all Georgians on Talmadge Bridge rename proposal

The Talmadge Bridge is one of the most recognizable landmarks in Savannah, but some say the name doesn’t represent the inclusivity of the city.

The bridge is named for three-time Georgia Governor Eugene Talmadge, who is known for opposing social and political equality for everyone.

The group “Span the Gap” is teaming with "The Beach Institute" to host a public forum to get input about the name. The symposium will be Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Savannah Theater on Chippewa Square.

This is a free public discussion and attendees will be able to submit questions.

Former Mayor Otis Johnson will moderate the event.

Panelists include:

Aberjhani – Historian, Poet, Author, Mediator

Francys Johnson – Pastor, State President Georgia NAACP, Civil Rights Attorney, Educator

Bernetta B. Lanier – Community Organizer, CEO of Ivory Bay Development

Jessica Leigh Lebos – Community Editor Connect Savannah

John McMasters – Former Chatham County Commissioner, Business Owner

Mark Murphy, MD – Columnist, Author, Business Owner, Gastroenterologist

Pamela Oglesby – Community Activist, Business Owner, Author

Robin Williams, Ph.D. – Chairman, SCAD Architectural History Department, Author

For more information, please click here to visit the Span the Gap Facebook page.

