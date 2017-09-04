Public forum on renaming the Talmadge Bridge to be held Tuesday - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Public forum on renaming the Talmadge Bridge to be held Tuesday

The Talmadge Bridge is one of the most recognizable landmarks in Savannah, but some say the name doesn’t represent the inclusivity of the city.

The bridge is named for three-time Georgia Governor Eugene Talmadge, who is known for opposing social and political equality for everyone.

The group “Span the Gap” is teaming with "The Beach Institute" to host a public forum to get input about the name. The symposium will be Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Savannah Theater on Chippewa Square.

This is a free public discussion and attendees will be able to submit questions.

Former Mayor Otis Johnson will moderate the event.

Panelists include:

  • Aberjhani – Historian, Poet, Author, Mediator
  • Francys Johnson – Pastor, State President Georgia NAACP, Civil Rights Attorney, Educator
  • Bernetta B. Lanier – Community Organizer, CEO of Ivory Bay Development
  • Jessica Leigh Lebos – Community Editor Connect Savannah
  • John McMasters – Former Chatham County Commissioner, Business Owner
  • Mark Murphy, MD – Columnist, Author, Business Owner, Gastroenterologist
  • Pamela Oglesby – Community Activist, Business Owner, Author
  • Robin Williams, Ph.D. – Chairman, SCAD Architectural History Department, Author

For more information, please click here to visit the Span the Gap Facebook page. 

