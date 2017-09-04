SCMPD officers certified in car seat safety

With lots of holiday travelers on the road, Savannah-Chatham Metro Police want to make sure the smallest passengers are staying safe.

Officers say they often see children riding without car seats or in seats that are too big or small.

"Alright, Molly. Let's show them how we do it.”

This is how every car ride starts for 5-year-old Molly and mom, Maggie Lee.

"I've got three girls. I've got a 4, 5 and 8-year-old,” Lee said.

Each has her own car seat based on her age and weight and is buckled in before every trip.

"Car seats are the number one rule, to buckle as soon as we get in the car. Every day,” she said.

But that's not the norm for every family driving in Savannah. So far, this year, Savannah-Chatham Metro Police officers have given 200 child restraint citations. The biggest problem they see?

"Not putting their kids in car seats,” said APO Marvin Williams, with SCMPD.

APO Williams says no matter what division officers work, it's something they see all the time, and a big reason the department recently had 13 officers nationally certified in child passenger safety.

He said, "Putting that child seat in might be difficult. In some cases, it might be tedious, but how much is your child's life worth?"

Even if you are using a car seat, experts say it's important to be sure it's installed properly and isn't moving from side to side.

"Too much motion at the base where they should be connected. The lower lap belt that actually holds it might not be tightened all the way and the seat will move more than one inch, either way, either side to side or front to back. The seat installed improperly adds to the danger that the child is now going to experience in the case of an accident,” APO Williams said.

Lee says keeping her kids out of harm’s way is the reason she keeps buckling them in before every drive.

"Make sure that my kids are safe. You know safety's first. We just want to make sure that nothing happens to our babies,” Lee said.

If you want help installing your car seat, all of the department's crime prevention officers are certified. Williams says they'll show you how to do it, then watch you properly put it into the car.

Please click here for details about the kind of seat best for your child and/or here for Georgia's child passenger safety laws.

