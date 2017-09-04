Good News: One Love benefit concert

Music was the vehicle. But the message came from the heart at the Kingdom of Life Christian Fellowship Church in a benefit concert for Hurricane Harvey relief.

The One Love non-profit organization accepted donations that they will send to a partner church in Houston that will get it directly to storm victims.

"We're going to send it to the church, the Beacon of Light Church,’’ said Robin Reeves, co-founder of One Love. “They can help out their community surrounding their church and their organization.’’

Offering relief was also a way of showing it, and gratitude, that Savannah did not suffer similar damage in Hurricane Matthew last year.

"That could have been us and we would have needed people to help us out,’’ said Reeves. “So, for this to happen in Houston, I saw this as an opportunity to act out in Savannah."

“It shows that Savannah is not full of people full of hate. This shows synergy. This shows people coming of one accord and saying, yeah, we can see this cause, we can make this happen, we can make this work," said Reeves.

It also spoke for the organization putting on the event.

"Our message is love one another,’’ said Reeves. “The name of the organization is One Love and we have one love for each other and everybody around us in every community.’’

