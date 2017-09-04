BCSO looking for 17-year-old involved in wreck, possession of a semi-automatic pistol

Saturday afternoon Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies were patrolling Wild Horse Road near Shamrock Circle when they say a red Hyundai following another vehicle too closely.

The deputies turned on their lights and sirens in an attempt to pull the Hyundai over. The male who was driving the Hyundai accelerated his speed and passed the vehicle he was tailgating.

He sped down Wild Horse Road toward U.S. 278 with the deputies behind him. The deputies felt the pursuit was putting other drivers in danger and decided to turn their lights and sirens off as well as slowing down.

The Hyundai continued to drive recklessly before eventually colliding with two vehicles. The driver exited the Hyundai as deputies were arriving to the scene. He fled on foot while deputies were quickly checking the occupants of the vehicles the suspect had collided with. There were no apparent injuries on those involved.

The deputies then set up a perimeter to search for the driver of the Hyundai. He was not found so South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers were notified and responded to investigate the traffic accident aspect of the incident.

When the Hyundai was searched, deputies found a fully loaded 9mm Glock semi-automatic pistol with a 30-round extended capacity magazine under the front passenger seat. Deputies were able to identify the driver as 17-year-old Dominic Guevara of Bluffton.

Warrants for Guevara’s arrest have been obtained for Following too Closely, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.

Guevara is still at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1.888.CrimeSC.

