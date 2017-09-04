Georgia Southern collecting donations for Harvey victims

People all across our area have pitched in to help the hurricane victims, including the Georgia Southern Eagles.

It's as easy as bringing relief supplies to the football game this Saturday. Organizers of this drive hope Eagle Nation can bring enough to fill up the team semi and carry help where it's needed most.

The Athletics Department announced their goal to fill the truck with donated supplies between now and October 4 and drive the supplies to the Houston area the next day.

Organizers say the school has plenty of students from that area including student-athletes on a number of teams.This is a way to help the region and give local fans a conduit to help directly in relief efforts.

They'll have several places and times that you can give.

"We'll collect at the two football games during that time, the New Hampshire game and the Arkansas State game on a Wednesday night," said Larry Mays, Associate Athletics Director. "But we're collecting each day at the Bishop Alumni Center on Akins Blvd or you can go by the Cowart ticket office and drop things off."

In addition, you can bring them to men's and women's soccer games over the next month as well.

