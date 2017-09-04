Fleet Feet Sports in Savannah still collecting shoe donations

The general manager of Fleet Feet Sports here in Savannah says they've been inundated with donations for Hurricane Harvey victims since collection started last week.

They're still asking for lightly used or brand new shoes tied together with gender and size listed to make it easier on rescue workers to separate those donations.

"It's been heartwarming, but it's been nerve-wracking at the same time in a good way," said Chris Ramsey, General Manager, Fleet Feet Sports. "Because we're like, oh man, we're not going to have enough time to send all these shoes. So, we've already got one giant load sent out, it's been just awesome. And we've got just a ton more to send out the next couple of days as well."

Ramsey says donations that are a little too worn are still sent to local shelters and organizations in need of clothing.

Donations for Texas will be accepted at Fleet Feet Sports until Wednesday or Thursday this week.

