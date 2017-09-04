Barbershop holds donation drive for Texas

Residents are coming together to help people in need in Texas.

Monday, a donation drive at Distinguished Gentleman Barbershop was held. All morning, volunteers gathered to collect water, toothpaste, and first aid kits.

"It's a bigger picture," said Eddie Parker, Owner, Distinguished Gentleman Barbershop. "We're all a community. We're all here to work together. No one's by themselves and everybody ought to help each other."

"It's about giving back," said Demon Thompson, VP, Military Street Soldiers. "The one thing about us as a people is that we can be at each other's throat all the time, but when something like that happens, people tend to come together."

All donations collected head to Texas Monday evening.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.