GA Troopers spend weekend keeping drivers safe

The Labor Day travel period ends up across Georgia Monday night at 11:59. So far, there have been no deadly accidents in the Coastal Empire.

They know they can't prevent every wreck. However, they said it makes their job more rewarding when no one loses their lives in this part of the state. Georgia state troopers spent their holiday weekend making a lot of traffic stops.

"We've had a lot of traffic but we're out making a lot of traffic stops and trying to keep things safe,” said Trooper Dustin Stone with GSP Post 42 in Rincon.

Just considering deadly wrecks, it appears their efforts are working. Troopers looked for distracted, speeding, and drunk drivers. That's especially important in a city like Savannah.

"The goal is to have everyone have voluntary compliance with the law. We want everyone to do what they're supposed to do without us having to stop them. When we do stop them, we want to educate them on the law, and if the need is there, we'll take enforcement action,” said Stone.

The fact that no one has died in a wreck in our area isn't lost on members of law enforcement working these roads.

"Makes us more eager to get out there and continue doing what we're doing if we feel like we are making a difference in traffic fatalities and stopping some of them,” said Stone.

It's also not lost on drivers hitting the roads for the holiday weekend. Most appreciated seeing more officers on the road.

"Just making sure people aren't speeding. Making sure people are wearing seat belts. Anything can happen so if you're being preventive, that helps,” said driver Kareem Richardson.

"A lot of people come from vacation and drive crazy. We appreciate the police doing their job,” said Edgar Plata.

If it means upsetting drivers with a ticket, Trooper Stone said saving a life is worth it.

The same can't be said when it comes to deadly wrecks statewide. Eight people died this weekend; the closest wreck to us was in Dublin.

