'Savannah Responds' taking donations for Harvey victims

Savannah responds. Residents and organizations here are doing all they can to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

Monday night, we headed to the location off of Dean Forest Road where volunteers are loading up 18-wheelers to send to Texas. The first truck, full of supplies, left Friday. But the effort doesn't end there.

"Our first delivery was seen this morning with a live post from there," said Michael Shortt, Co-chairman, Savannah Responds. "The people had the volunteers unloading our truck. We have another truck on the highway now and this one leaves in the morning and it's all because of the great people of Savannah."

That's three trucks full of supplies. Two more will be ready to load up Tuesday. One thing Savannah Responds says it needs is volunteers. For more information on how to get involved, head to their Facebook page.

