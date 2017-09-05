Eason (knee) out for Dawgs at Notre Dame

It's a good news, bad news kind of deal for the Georgia Bulldogs regarding Jacob Eason's knee injury.

Kirby Smart confirmed during Monday's press conference Eason suffered a left knee sprain in Saturday's season opening win against Appalachian State. He will not need surgery, and is considered week-to-week.

That's the good news.

The bad news is Eason will not play this Saturday when the Dawgs make their first ever trip to Notre Dame.

True freshman Jake Fromm will make his first career start after an effective performance in relief Saturday. The Houston County product threw for 143 yards and a touchdown in Georgia's 31-10 win.

Smart knows this Saturday in South Bend won't be exactly the same for the young quarterback, but he believes Fromm will be able to handle it.

"Every situation will be different because obviously App State wasn't planning for him. The next team probably will be," Smart said. "Jake Fromm is a mature freshman that's going to be able to take over the offense, and hopefully go out and execute. He's got some good players around him, and he'll use those guys."

The Dawgs kick off against the Fighting Irish Saturday at 7:30 p.m.