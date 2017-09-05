Eagles moving on after Auburn loss

Two days after a 41-7 loss at #12 Auburn, Georgia Southern is moving on.

Head coach Tyson Summers says the experience was a learning opportunity for his young team. But he adds the Eagles must now turn their attention to a New Hampshire team ranked in the FCS polls.

"We're going on to this week today and start anew. Today is about New Hampshire," Summers says. "Really, once I'm done with this press conference, it'll be the last time we talk about Auburn. We'll move forward to New Hampshire and try to do our best job to get a win this weekend."

The Eagles welcome the Wildcats to Paulson Stadium for the home opener Saturday night at 6:00.