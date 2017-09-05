Last-second goal spoils Eagles' upset bid

It was a record-breaking Labor Day night at Erk Russell Athletic Park.

While memorable already, the evening was just seconds away from being a major night for the Georgia Southern men's soccer program.

In front of the largest crowd in Eagle soccer history, Georgia Southern fell seven seconds short of a draw with #5 Clemson. Kimarni Smith flicked home the game-winning goal as the clock wound down in overtime to give the Tigers a 2-1 win.

"Tonight was a tough result for us, but we showed a great deal of character after digging a hole for ourselves in the first half," head coach John Murphy told GSEagles.com. "I couldn't be more proud of this team, from the guys who played the entire game, to those that were in street clothes cheering from the side."

The Eagles played a man down for most of the night after Alhaji Tambadu was sent off for his second yellow card in the 25th minute. Clemson outshot the Eagles 16-4, and held a 9-1 advantage in corner kicks. Despite that, Georgia Southern held their own with the Tigers.

"All of us would like to thank the fans that attended as the atmosphere was electric throughout the night," Murphy said to GSEagles.com. "We will assess our effort and start to prepare for Houston Baptist tomorrow morning. Regardless, we certainly grew as a team tonight."