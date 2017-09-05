Nelson wins emotional 5th Savannah City Am title

For the first time since the 1970s, the Savannah City Amateur Golf Championship was a 54-hole tournament.

This time around though, they needed 55 holes to determine a champ.

After it was all said and done, it was Danny Nelson claiming his 5th Savannah City Am title. Nelson beat John Skeadas III on the first playoff hole to earn the win.

Nelson shot a bogey-free 67 Monday, and rallied from a four-shot deficit he started the day with. He actually took a one-shot lead to the 18th, but a three-putt par opened the door for Skeadas to tie. The third-generation competitor sunk a five-foot birdie to force the playoff.

It was an emotional win for Nelson. Monday's win was the first victory without his late wife Kathy following him.

"It was bittersweet. My last one, Kathy was there. We've had a tough three years, and so it was great to win this," Nelson says. "It is bittersweet though having her not here."

Nelson's win furthers his status as one of the tournament's great champions.

"I've won five. I don't know where that is with anybody else, but it's pretty special," Nelson says. "The span I've won them is kind of neat too."