1 person seriously injured in crash at Victory Dr, Skidaway Rd intersection

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Stuck in traffic? Check out real-time FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say one person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crashed into a pick-up truck overnight.

Police say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of Victory Drive and Skidaway Road.

At this time, police say it is too early to tell if the motorcycle or the truck ran a red light at the intersection.

