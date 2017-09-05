1 person seriously injured in crash at Victory Dr, Skidaway Rd intersection

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say one person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crashed into a pick-up truck overnight.More >>
Nelson added another Savannah City Am title to his resume with a win on the first playoff hole.More >>
Georgia Southern falls just seconds short of a draw with a nationally-ranked opponent.More >>
Two days after a 41-7 loss at #12 Auburn, Georgia Southern is moving on.More >>
Jacob Eason's knee injury won't keep him out for the year, but will sideline him Saturday against the Irish.More >>
