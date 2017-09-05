1 person seriously injured in crash at Victory Dr, Skidaway Rd i - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

1 person seriously injured in crash at Victory Dr, Skidaway Rd intersection

SAVANNAH, GA

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say one person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crashed into a pick-up truck overnight.

Police say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of Victory Drive and Skidaway Road.

At this time, police say it is too early to tell if the motorcycle or the truck ran a red light at the intersection.

