Hurricane Preparedness: What you need to know

With the potential threat of Hurricane Irma, many are asking, "how should I prepare?".

Although the path of Hurricane Irma is uncertain, it doesn't hurt to be ready just in case.

What should I do or get are the number one questions folks are asking in regards to Hurricane Irma.

It is certainly best to start preparing now instead of waiting until the last minute. For starters, you’ll need to make a plan for your family. There is a possibility that you may not all be together if something were to happen, so figure out how you will keep in contact with each other should Hurricane Irma affect our area.

Also, keep up with a list of numbers just in case you need to reach out for emergency help.

When putting together your hurricane survival kit, here are a few necessities you’ll need to keep in mind:

Water. One gallon per person per day, for at least three days, for drinking and hygiene.

Food. You’ll want to get at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food. Have a can opener for canned food.

Radio. Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert, and extra batteries for both emergency chargers and for mobile devices.

Flashlight and extra batteries.

First Aid kit.

Whistle to signal for help.

Chatham County emergency officials are keeping a very close eye on Hurricane Irma. If an evacuation order is given, you should heed the warning.

New advisories from the National Hurricane Center are issued every day at 5 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m., and 11 p.m. For the latest advisory, you can always visit our Hurricane Center online or download our free WTOC First Alert Weather App on your mobile device.

New Evacuation Zones in Chatham County:

