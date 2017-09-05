Colonial Pipeline expected to reopen Tuesday

The Colonial Pipeline is expected to fully re-open on Tuesday. The pipeline feeds nearly half of the Southeast with fuel.

The shutdown following Hurricane Harvey caused a quick rise in prices at the pump, and experts say you can expect it to stay high for a while.

WTOC caught up with some visitors traveling through South Carolina and Georgia to discuss how they feel about the hike in gas prices. They say they hope things will return to normal soon.

At last check, the average price of gas in Savannah is $2.59. That's 10-cents cheaper than the statewide average.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price of gas in South Carolina is $2.51.

