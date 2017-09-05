Suspicious person report leads to capture of escaped inmate in Bulloch County

Bulloch County Sheriff's Office deputies have made an arrest after a report of a suspicious person turned into something much more.

Officials say on Friday around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to the Patriot Inn off Highway 301 and that is where they spotted 26-year-old Aaron Reynolds.

At first, deputies say Reynolds did not provide law enforcement with information about his real identity and tried to run away.

After a brief chase, deputies captured Reynolds. They later determined he was an escaped inmate from Smith State Prison in Glennville who walked away from his detail at Claxton Poultry. Deputies also found out that after he escaped, he stole an ATV.

Reynolds is back in the custody of Smith State Prison and is facing criminal charges in both Bulloch and Evans counties.

