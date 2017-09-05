Don't be a Victim: Realtor Safety

This week, The Rape Crisis Center is offering a free seminar to try and prevent one particularly vulnerable group from becoming victims of crime: female realtors.

While it may not seem like a dangerous job, it can be.

“Nationwide, across our country, realtors are attacked every single day. In particular, female

realtors. The top three crimes against their person are robbery, homicide, and rape,” said Kesha Gibson-Carter, director of the Rape Crisis Center.

The murder of an Arkansas realtor last year prompted concerns for renewed safety in the real estate community. The accused killer said he targeted the 49-year-old grandmother because she was a woman who worked alone.

“We’ll be able to share information about what real estate agents should do from listing a house, showing a home, hosting an open house, and even their personal and professional electronic profiles online,” Gibson-Carter said.

Some of that advice is common sense— such as having an escape plan— standing between an exit and who you are showing to, making sure someone knows where you are, and working as a team if possible.

Josh Hill, president and CEO of Self Security Training out of Jacksonville, will also speak at the event.

“We want to create a platform where individuals could come learn powerful information and safety tactics that will keep them safe,” Gibson-Carter added.

The Realtor Safety Awareness Event is being hosted by Empire Construction this Thursday evening. It is free and open to women in other high-risk professions as well. It will be from 5-7 p.m. at Cohen’s Retreat on 5715 Skidaway Road. To RSVP you can call the Rape Crisis Center at 912.233.3000 or e-mail events@rccsav.org.

