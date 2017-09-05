Breakfast hosted by Communities in Schools for the 2017-18 campaign

All in for kids; that's the goal for Communities in Schools.

Tuesday morning, a breakfast was held for the 2017-18 campaign. The organization's focus is to bridge the gap for students facing difficulties while trying to succeed in school.

Whether it's a hot meal or a clean shirt, Communities in Schools is always there for students.

"They bring the community resources in the school, and into the families and children who need it the most. That's why it's such an important partnership. Some of our young people need some additional support so they can develop in a healthy way. Community in schools does that,” said Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett.

Communities in Schools is hoping to provide more schools with on-sight coordinators.

