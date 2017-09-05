CEMA workers have started extended shifts to monitor Major Hurricane Irma

Local emergency management agencies are working longer hours and monitoring Major Hurricane Irma around the clock.

Chatham County Emergency Management Agency Director Dennis Jones said they're monitoring Irma as frequently and aggressively as they can.

Employees are working 12-hour shifts and will continue those until the threat's reduced.

Jones says they're making normal preparations, like monitoring every weather advisory and running models of their own, but they're also making sure every change implemented since Matthew is working effectively.

A big lesson from Matthew is improving communication. Jones says they started sending information to elected officials and community partners through email and text last weekend, and have also started posting updates to social media.

"We're taking a lot of effort to ensure that what we're sending out is received and also understood by the end user. That's key for us. We want to make sure everybody understands what the procedures are, what the decision-making timeline is and also make sure that everyone understands what the authorities are within the county. If we can do that, we've already improved on our response effort from Hurricane Matthew. I think with the amount of public education that we do as a community, I think we are probably more prepared than most communities along the coast. We have a very smart and very well-educated public, and they understand what the threats are to our community. And I really believe if this storm were to come here, they'd make very informed decisions,” Jones said.

Jones says now is the time to have hurricane kits made, and evacuation and communication plans in place. He says it's still too early to determine what the biggest threat to our area could be - whether it's wind, rain or flooding - but there are things you and your family can be doing now.

"The storm is more than five days away, and it changes with every advisory and there are four advisories a day. So, we're preparing as if the storm could have impact to us. That's our job - to make sure that the community is ready. What we're doing right now today is we're encouraging everybody to make sure that they have a family preparedness plan, making sure they have a communications plan of their own, and we're communicating information to our partners as well, making sure they understand what the potential threats are from Hurricane Irma, what the potential timeline could be and also just making sure that every new change that we've put into place since Hurricane Matthew are reasonably effective for us,” Jones said.

