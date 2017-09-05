Get plan in place for elderly family members in case of evacuation

Do you have a plan for an elderly member of your family if evacuation orders become a reality?

Planning for someone older takes more time and care. Always plan for the worst. That's what Senior Citizens, Inc. and the Greater Savannah Coalition on Aging tells us. You don't want your loved one to be in danger and you don't want them ending up stressed out in a traffic jam if an evacuation happens.

Plan now by helping pack up the things they need such as important documents and medical records. Have their emergency kit ready. Medication is an extremely crucial part of the plan. If you haven't already, call your elderly family members' doctor and pharmacy to make arrangements for a supply of at least one month of their medication.

"You make sure it is in a sealed tight container," said Kevin Hertzwig, President, Greater Savannah Coalition on Aging.

"We are strongly suggesting people contact CEMA and the Community Health Coalition and see if they qualify for transportation because you have to be on a roll prior to a storm, so don't wait much longer if you need assistance getting out of town," said Patti Lyons, President, Senior Citizens, Inc.

"You need an emergency kit. Pack up the things that are pertinent to your information," said Hertzwig.

Calling Chatham County Emergency Management Agency is a great resource for people who don't have family or friends to transport them. There is no excuse for leaving someone behind.

The biggest issue experts see in disaster situations is transport. Leaving your elderly family member at home during a time when evacuation is needed is an issue of elder abuse. Now is the time to plan where someone should stay, whether it be a hotel or with family. Plan for at least a week of putting them up. There are options for people who don't have family or friends to transport them.

"Last year during Matthew, we had some families that left their homebound adult in their home in bed, and A, that is against the law. That is elder abuse," Lyons said.

Senior Citizens, Inc. would like people to stop by their location on Bull Street if they'd like to find out about the Yellow Dot Program. You can also find out more information by visiting WTOC's Hurricane Center.

