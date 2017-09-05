SCAD delaying start of Fall 2017 quarter due to Major Hurricane Irma's unpredictable path

The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma’s path.

SCAD is postponing the start of classes for Savannah, Atlanta, and eLearning for one week.

Students and families are advised to not travel to the Savannah or Atlanta campuses at this time. New students will not be allowed to move into residence halls before Thursday, Sept. 14.

Returning students will not be allowed to move in before Saturday, Sept. 16. Only students who are already pre-approved and currently in transit, arriving before 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6, may check into their residence halls.

SCAD Savannah and Atlanta campuses remain open at this time. Staff and faculty are told to report to work as usual.

