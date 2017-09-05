Good News: City Am's resurgence

Danny Nelson and John Skeadas III gave everyone at Bacon Park a show on Monday with a thrilling final round of the Savannah City Amateur Championship.

It was Bacon Park that gave the Savannah golf community a rejuvenated city championship golf tournament that reminded local golf fans how good that event can be.

Danny Nelson's name going on the trophy again wasn't all that gave the Savannah City Amateur Championship a familiar feel.

"Extremely special. The City Amateur, there's so much history," said Fred Elmgren, Bacon Park Head Professional.

There was new history being made as well, with a now five-time champion edging out a player attempting to become the third-generation of his family to win the City Am, but also from the event that was always the city's biggest, regaining a sense of stature that had been missing for a while.

"There are a lot of golf tournaments around and a lot of good golf tournaments around, but this needs to be the golf tournament in Savannah of the year," said Danny Nelson, 2017 Savannah City Amateur Champion.

It started to feel that way again this year - a large field, an armada of golf carts following the final group, and an exciting competition that went to a playoff all taking the city championship back to where it was before.

"And then some I think. For them to get over 100 players on Labor Day Weekend, and gosh, I hope that helps bring some momentum. The three-day event, I love the three-day event," Elmgren said.

"The 54-hole tournament is a little bit stronger tournament. We had players come all the way from New Jersey, out of Florida, all over the area," Nelson said.

The City Am was a reason to come to Bacon Park again - a chance to test your game on a golf course in tournament condition and an occasion to identify a city champion; just maybe on its way to once again being everything it ever was.

"They have done just a great job out here. O.C. Welch, they ought to give him the keys of the city for saving this place," said Elmgren.

A 54-hole event over Labor Day Weekend was another tradition returned to the City Am this year. That's how the event was contested in the 1950s.

