SCCPSS buses, schools part of hurricane plan

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System plays a big role in CEMA's hurricane plan.

If you'll remember last year, the school district and its bus drivers bused people out of town to shelters in Augusta. According to CEMA officials, this will be the same plan again should there be a need to evacuate.

Evacuees who need a ride out of town can get on a bus at the Savannah Civic Center.

CEMA also utilizes the middle and high schools in the district as part of the re-entry plan. Once residents are given the all clear to come back to the county, CEMA will set up shelters for residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed and need a place to stay.

They did this last year during Hurricane Matthew. They also utilized the Trade and Convention Center and a few of the local YMCA's.

According to Red Cross officials, schools and the other locations are selected based on the need and only after the buildings have been deemed safe.

Of course, all of those plans are contingent on school being canceled because of a storm. Officials told WTOC Tuesday they are still monitoring the conditions of Hurricane Irma. So far, no decision has been made to cancel classes for students in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.