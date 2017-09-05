Country Day's Lichtenberg Named ACC Specialist of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday that Boston College junior place-kicker Colton Lichtenberg was named the ACC Specialist of the Week for his efforts in BC's win at Northern Illinois.



Lichtenberg recorded a career-high 11 points on a career-high three field goals. The Georgia native was a perfect 3-for-3 in the 23-20 win at NIU, including the game-winning field goal from 37 yards out with 2:13 to play.



He hit a 42-yarder to tie the game at three in the first quarter. It was the second-longest field goal of his career. Lichtenberg struck again from 35 yards out in the second quarter. He hit the game winner with 2:13 to play, a 37-yard field goal, to break a 20-20 tie and give BC the win.



ACC play begins for the Eagles Saturday as BC opens its 2017 home schedule at Alumni Stadium vs. Wake Forest. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. with live coverage on ACC Network Extra and the BC IMG Sports Network.

(Boston College Athletic Department)