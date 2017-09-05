Vidalia resident providing help to animals in Texas

The devastation in Texas from Hurricane Harvey has some in our area looking to provide help, especially for animals.

In Vidalia, Brogan Thompson organized a collection of horse supplies and pet food when she saw what was happening, and in talking to fellow horse owners there. She'd gathered enough donations to buy pallets of canned food, several hundred pounds of horse feed, medical supplies, and a truckload of hay. She says her friends there will also distribute to other owners in need.

"It makes it more personal, I guess, to know your friends and family are out there so you drive there because you know who you're helping," Thompson said.

They left earlier in the afternoon on the sixteen-hour drive.

